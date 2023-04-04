County Courthouse 2022
On January 31, Jessica Ann Gilland, 40, pled no contest and was convicted of criminal trespass in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed between July 15, 2021, and August 28, 2021. Gilland was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

On February 10, Gunther Horst Jacobi, 80, pled guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, class A misdemeanors, committed on or about September 1 and September 4, 2022. Jacobi’s driver’s license was suspended for three years and he was sentenced to three years on bench probation and ordered to pay $453.63 in restitution to the Port of Garibaldi.

