On January 31, Jessica Ann Gilland, 40, pled no contest and was convicted of criminal trespass in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed between July 15, 2021, and August 28, 2021. Gilland was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On February 10, Gunther Horst Jacobi, 80, pled guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, class A misdemeanors, committed on or about September 1 and September 4, 2022. Jacobi’s driver’s license was suspended for three years and he was sentenced to three years on bench probation and ordered to pay $453.63 in restitution to the Port of Garibaldi.
On February 22, Draven Louis Hughes, 19, pled guilty to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about January 6, 2023. Hughes was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
On February 27, Daniel Walter Moore, 43, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 6, 2022. Moore was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On February 28, Brian James Hawkins, 42, pled no contest and was found guilty of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, a class C felony, committed on or about July 6, 2022. Hawkins also pled no contest on two counts of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about October 11, 2022. Hawkins was sentenced to 36 months supervised probation.
On February 28, Justin Victor Wood, 26, pled guilty to one count of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of reckless driving, also a class A misdemeanor, both committed on or about July 29, 2021. He was sentenced to time served in jail and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
On March 1, Jeffrey Steven Heidenreich, 28, pled no contest and was convicted on one count of escape in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 17, 2023. Heidenreich was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On March 6, Donald Vanwormer, 53, pled guilty to a count of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 8, 2022. Vanwormer was sentenced to two days in jail, two years on probation, a 90-day driver’s license suspension and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On March 7, John Lewis Briley was found in violation of his probation for second degree theft and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On March 9, Quentin Thomas Darby, 25, pled no contest on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about August 28, 2022. Darby was sentenced to ten days in jail. Darby also pled no contest to one count of escape in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 2, 2023, and was sentenced to two further days incarceration.
On March 13, Cody Bennett Brostrom, 31, pled no contest to two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 26, 2022. Brostrom was sentenced to 18 months’ bench probation.
On March 13, Brandon Scott Barrett, 51, was convicted on one count of reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 7, 2023. Barrett was sentenced to two days in jail and three years on bench probation.
On March 16, Benjamin Neil Miller, 52, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 16, 2022. Miller was sentenced to two days in jail, two years on probation and a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.
On March 16, Nathan Michael Abbott, 23, was convicted by a jury of one count of rape in the third degree, a class C felony, and two counts of sodomy in the third degree, a class C felony, all committed on or about March 1, 2020. On March 23, Abbott was sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, to run consecutively, and three years on probation and was ordered to pay $600 in fines.
On March 17, John Lewis Briley was found in violation of his probation for a failure to report. Briley’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to six months’ incarceration for his original conviction on one count of theft in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.
On March 20, Summer Hopen Brown, 22, was convicted of an attempt to commit identity theft, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 23, 2022. Brown was sentenced to two years’ bench probation and ordered to pay $604 in attorney fees and a $100 fine to the court.
On March 20, Jackie Lea Idzal, 37, pled no contest and was convicted on one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on about October 14, 2022. Idzal was sentenced to five days in jail.
On March 23, Daniel Robert Essary, 36, pled guilty to one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, a class C felony, committed on or about February 22, 2023. Essary also pled guilty to one count of attempt to commit strangulation, a class A misdemeanor committed on or about the same date. Essary was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the attempted strangulation and three years of probation for the assault.
On March 24, Ashley Ranae Smith, 37, was convicted of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 27, 2021. Smith was sentenced to two years on bench probation.
On March 24, Chet Tidwell, 24, pled guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree, a class A felony, committed on or about December 26, 2022. Tidwell was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years on probation.
On March 24, Bradley Michael Jacobson, 32, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 12, 2022, and to a count of escape in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about the same date. Jacobson was sentenced to 20 days in jail on each count to be served concurrently.
On March 29, Abbigale Michelle Hedley, 37, pled guilty on one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about March 17, 2022. Hedley was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.