Oregon State Police confirmed a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash occurred at milepost 80 of U.S. Route 101 north of Beaver around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
The vehicle is off the road but traffic is affected. Expected lengthy delays due to a lane closure. Crash investigators were requested. Use caution in the area.
This story is developing and details will be posted as they become available
