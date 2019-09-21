A Bay City man was killed in a head-on crash Friday night.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), at around 9:16 p.m. Sept. 20, troopers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near mile post 62 in the Idaville area.
OSP said a 1992 Chevrolet C1500 driven by 57-year-old Bay City resident Randall Sisson was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Ford U-Haul truck driven by Darryl Borg, 66, of Nehalem.
Sisson was killed in the crash. Borg and his passenger, 40-year-old Steven Borg of Nehalem, were not injured.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
