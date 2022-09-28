Police
A Yachats residents has died following a traffic crash along Highway 101 in Lincoln County.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 162.

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

