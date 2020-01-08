A Tillamook woman died after hitting a feed trailer. The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 on McCormick Loop Road in the Tillamook area.
According to a report from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), 43-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Figeroa was driving a farm tractor towing a large feed trailer southbound on McCormick Loop Road and was stopped waiting for northbound traffic to pass so that he could turn left into a farm. A 2009 Ford Focus driven by Cristina Ellis, 36, of Tillamook was also southbound on McCormick Loop Road when she came upon the stopped tractor and rear-ended the trailer.
Ellis was pronounced deceased on the scene. Next of kin has been notified, according to TCSO.
A year-old child was a rear passenger. TCSO said the child was properly restrained in a child safety seat and was transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with suspected minor injuries..
A dog was also in the vehicle and succumbed to its injuries. Zuniga-Figeroa was reportedly uninjured.
No determination of fault has been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
TCSO was assisted by Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, Adventist Health Ambulance, Oregon State Police Reconstruction Unit, Tillamook County Road Department and Pioneer Veterinary Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.