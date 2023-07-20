On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 10:53 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy-18, near milepost 12.5, in Tillamook County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Toyota Corolla, operated by Gustavo Adolfo Contreras-Gonzalez (20) of Beaverton, was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The collision caused the vehicle to roll over onto the drivers side.
