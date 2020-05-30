On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:33 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 90.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Century, operated by Ruth Whittenberg (60) of Hammond, LA. was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Tacoma operated by Lee Davis (27) of Tillamook.
Davis and passenger Nicole Gonzales (35) of Tillamook were transported to North Lincoln Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Whittenberg was transported by ambulance to Tillamook Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and Nestucca Rural Fire Department.
