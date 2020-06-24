Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, on Hwy 101 near Rockaway Beach.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2015 Ford F150, operated by Benjamin George Derr, 43, of Rockaway Beach, was turning northbound onto Hwy 101 from Old Pacific Highway when he struck a pedestrian, Sheila Ann Demartino, of Rockaway Beach, who was crossing Hwy 101 at the same intersection.
Demartino suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Hwy 101 was closed for four hours following the crash. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP, and Garibaldi Fire assisted the scene.
