Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, on Hwy 101 near milepost 19, in Gearhart.
Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Honda motorcycle, operated by Matthew Elinsky of Manzanita, collided with the back of a Jeep Cherokee, operated by Sydney Villegas of Seaside, that was stopped due to traffic ahead.
OSP said Elinsky sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Villegas was not injured.
OSP was assisted by Gearhart Fire and Police Departments, ODOT, and Medix.
