Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 - Tillamook County

On Thursday, July 9, 2020 at approximately 1:52 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Long Prairie Rd.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Hyundai SUV, operated by Miriam Wolfe (90) of Netarts, was crossing Hwy 101 traveling west from Long Prairie Rd onto Gienger Rd. She pulled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, operated by Alan Mulvaney (38) of Cannon Beach, that was southbound on Hwy 101 and it was unable to avoid the crossing Hyundai.
Both drivers were injured and transported by ambulance to the Tillamook Hospital.
Wolfe was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Mulvaney was then transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook Ambulance and Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.