On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at approximately 10:15 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 32.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Van Nordquist (70) of Cannon Beach, was southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided with a Freightliner semi truck (towing two empty trailers) operated by Joshua Mullins (24) of Vancouver.
Nordquist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Hwy 101 was closed for nearly five hours. ODOT established a detour around the crash.
OSP was assisted by Cannon Beach Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Beach Fire Department and ODOT.
