On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at about 6:20 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 26, near milepost 11, in Clatsop County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota Rav 4, operated by Lorelei Weber, (64) of Seaside, was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a curve. The Rav 4 left the roadway and collided with a tree. The single occupant (Weber) was declared deceased at the scene.
