On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 4:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 63, in Tillamook County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Honda sedan, operated by Hunter Baltzell (21) of Aberdeen (WA), was southbound on Hwy 101 when the operator attempted to turn east onto Alderbrook Loop Rd. A silver Jeep Liberty, operated by Angel Prado Pozo (20) of Portland, was traveling northbound on Hwy 101 when the Honda turned in front of it and the Jeep struck the passenger side door of the Honda.
