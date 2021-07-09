Tillamook County Transportation District has launched a restructured fare policy for its Dial-A-Ride services, effective July 1. These changes are the result of an 18-month-long study into the district’s current fare and service offerings and was unanimously adopted at the May 17 meeting of the board of directors.
“Before, Dial-A-Ride was primarily limited to trips within one zone,” said Doug Pilant, general manager for the district. “We knew this left a large, unmet need in the community. We are excited that as of July 1, people can request a Dial-A-Ride for transportation to anywhere in the county. This represents a significant increase in transportation options for Tillamook County residents.”
Before, Dial-A-Ride was $4 for any one-way trip within a zone, or $2 for those qualifying for a reduced fare. Two-zone trips were only allowed for medical purposes only, and cost $12.50 each way. Now, Dial-A-Ride users will pay a regular fare of $4 or a reduced fare of $2 for any trip up to 5 miles, then just $0.50 per mile after that. Trips can be taken from anywhere in the county, to anywhere in the county, for any purpose.
“Most of our current trips are under 5 miles,” Pilant said. “We expect that will change over time with the elimination of the single zone travel restriction. Our new fare structure will make longer trips affordable and accessible to people while adding more fare equity into the system.”
The district anticipates revised fare policies for its bus services to be rolled out later this summer.
For more information, or to reserve a Dial-A-Ride, please call the district at 503-815-8283.
Tillamook County Transportation District started in 1997 and is committed to Connecting the Community through Sustainable Transit Services. The District operates the WAVE buses as well as Dial-A-Ride curb-to-curb service and NW Rides nonemergency medical transport for Columbia Pacific CCO members.
Examples of the Fare Policy:
A disabled individual from Rockaway needs to travel 16 miles to her doctor’s office in Tillamook. Under the old fare policy, this two-zone medical trip would have cost $12.50 each way. Under the new policy, this trip will cost $7.50 each way.
An individual from Oceanside wants to go to Fred Meyer. Under the old fare policy, this one-zone trip would cost $4. Under the new fare policy, this trip will cost $7.
An elderly individual from Neskowin wants to attend a family function in Tillamook. Under the old fare policy, this person would have been unable to use Dial-A-Ride as this is a cross-zone trip for nonmedical purposes. Under the new fare policy, this trip can be booked for $15.50 each way.
