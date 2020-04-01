A woman was taken into custody after making a false report that a child was shot in the Tillamook area.
At around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, Tillamook County Communications District 911 received a call from a woman who said a 5-year-old child had been shot in the chest, and a man was being held at gun point in the 3000 block of Latimer Road.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Tillamook Police Department responded to the call. When units arrived, two adults were contacted at the scene. After speaking with them the property was checked, and an additional adult and three children were confirmed to be OK, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman who made the report was found by authorities, taken into custody and held for a mental health evaluation. Law enforcement and 911 were assisted on the call by Tillamook Fire and Adventist Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.