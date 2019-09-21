Tillamook County Road Department has become aware of a critically failing culvert that crosses Falcon Cove Road at about 0.30 miles west from the Highway 101 intersection.
Tillamook County has hired a contractor to replace the failing culvert. The work is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 – Monday, September 30, 2019. Due to the limited work zone at the culvert, Tillamook County will need to close the road during this time.
Please use Cove Beach Road (North side of Falcon Cove community) for access to and from Highway 101 for the time of the closure.
Please contact the County Road Dept. if you have any questions at 503-842-3419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.