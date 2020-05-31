Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and a Lincoln City police officer were in the Otis area investigating a disturbance call at 10 a.m. May 19. While at the scene, deputies and the office heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the area of North Fawn Drive.
Two units left the disturbance call and began investigating the shots they had heard.
Three minutes later, Willamette Valley Communications Center Dispatch received a 911 call from a resident near the shooting location. The 911 caller reported a subject came to his door saying he had been shot. Deputies went to the location where the shots were reported and began investigating the incident; however, they could not immediately locate the victim.
A sheriff’s office K9 team was called to the scene to assist in finding the still-unknown victim. Deputy Smith and K9 Nix located the victim in the yard of a nearby property. The victim had not sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team was activated to continue the investigation. The Major Crime Team consists of members from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Toledo Police Department, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators determined the incident had been a failed robbery attempt that escalated to the point of gunshots being fired at the victim. A search warrant was executed at a residence on North Fawn Drive, which yielded a firearm and other evidence of the firearm having been discharged during the robbery attempt. Three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
On May 28, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted the following people:
35-year-old Otis resident Nelson Leonard Jackson- Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm (x3), Attempted Assault in the Third Degree (x3), and Menacing.
31-year-old Otis resident Glenn Lavaughn Thompson- Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm (x3), Attempted Assault in the Third Degree (x4), and Menacing.
49-year-old Otis resident Bobby Jo Monk- Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, and Menacing.
