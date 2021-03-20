Oregon Parks and Recreation Department advised the community of Tierra Del Mar that Facebook has been granted an additional year for its cable installation project in Tierra Del Mar. Facebook had requested the extension and it was granted March 10.
In a message forwarded to OPRD, Oregon Coast Alliance (ORCA) stated it was “astonished that OPRD decided to grant an extension for a year on the Edge Cable permit.”
Early in April 2020, Edge Cable Holdings, Inc., a subcontractor for Facebook, notified the Oregon Department of State Lands of drilling equipment that was left behind after the drill pipe snapped. About 1,100 feet of drill pipe, a drill tip and 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid were left in the ocean.
Facebook has drilled to the undersea punch-out point about a half mile from the lot and has completed the horizontal directional drilling work as of Monday, March 15, on the Jupiter subsea cable landing in Tierra Del Mar. The temporary steel casing has been fully removed from the borehole. Construction is now paused for spring break.
“While the drilling portion of the project appears to be complete, the telecommunications cable has not yet been installed under the ocean shore,” said Chris Havel, associate director of OPRD, in an email to the Tierra Del Mar community. “Extending the expiration date of the permit ensures its conditions continue to protect the ocean shore until the portion of the project under the beach is complete.”
Remaining construction work will continue April 6, which includes manhole and conduit construction. Facebook plans to remove all remaining construction equipment by April 30 and will then begin site restoration efforts on the lot.
“Our restoration landscaping plan includes native plants that are wind-tolerant, erosion-controlling, and that can establish quickly with low input and maintenance of existing natural vegetation,” Facebook stated in a letter provided to the Headlight Herald. “The proposed plant list was reviewed by naturalists from both Oregon State Parks and the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, and the restoration by a local landscaping firm will be done in accordance with their recommendations.”
