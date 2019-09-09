Bay lovers are invited to explore, taste, and help cleanup this September during several free, fun, and educational events hosted by Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) and partners.
Art of Growing Oysters featuring Garibaldi Dock Walk – Sunday, Sep. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Get a behind the scenes glimpse at the oyster industry in Tillamook County during the last planned Art of Growing Oysters tour this year. This tour includes a stop at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery followed by a Dock Walk along the marina in Garibaldi with Pacific Seafood. Get a chance to board the oyster barge, learn about the gear and techniques used to harvest oysters, and more.
SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup in Netarts – Saturday, Sep. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to remove trash from Cape Lookout to Bay Ocean Spit. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS captains the local cleanup with several great partners, including Tillamook County Parks, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. All types of volunteers are needed.
WEBS and partners hope to see you in Netarts, but SOLVE also supports numerous check-in sites across the state. Volunteers are encouraged to register at their favorite beach or riverside location by visiting solveoregon.org.
Fall Birding on the Bay – Sunday, Sep. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join in on this event and discover loons, grebes, pelicans, cormorants, and a variety of other seabirds from Netarts Bay and the surrounding area. Local bird expert and educator, Slade Sapora, will entertain. This event is in partnership with Oregon State Parks and FACT Oregon.
WEBS and partners are hosting these events as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles, and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.
