The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s
Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141
The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, September 10:
• 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Executive Session will be held according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i) to review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer.
Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.