The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay has updated its Internet website to make it easier to find important disaster preparedness information tailored to north Tillamook County. Other coastal communities can also use the site as a model to develop resilience strategies for their own areas.
The website – www.evcnb.org – provides detailed practical advice for individuals, households and neighborhoods to prepare for, survive, and recover from all manner of disasters and emergency incidents that can and frequently do impact the region.
The site advises on stockpiling supplies, organizing neighborhoods, sheltering at home or outdoors, and, when necessary, evacuating to safety –where to go and how to get there. Training classes in emergency radio communication, shelter operations, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT), plus water, sanitation and hygiene are also listed.
The website redesign was led by Manzanita resident Jenna Edginton who donated her time and expertise to the project. In addition to web development, Jenna owns Edginton Property + Design, where she sells and manages real estate at the coast, Portland, and Hood River.
“We are thrilled with the work Jenna did for us, working closely with our program experts,” said EVCNB project manager Debbie Moberly in a press release. “The website is better organized for finding information, and much easier to use.”
The updated website has been optimized for viewing on smart phones, tablets and computers.
The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) is an all-volunteer, non-profit, non-governmental organization. Formed in 2008, it is dedicated to building community and regional resilience, developing programs to promote readiness, and creating a culture of emergency preparedness in the Nehalem Bay Region.
