Rockaway Beach’s emergency preparedness committee has attracted an uptick in participation recently after an ebb during the pandemic.
The group’s December meeting, held on the seventh, attracted more than 15 citizens interested in lending their help during emergent events in the city.
At the meeting, Tillamook County Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe said that aiding and promoting these local groups was a major focus of his job.
In an emergency, the various communities around Tillamook County will become islands, isolate from outside help, Thorpe told the group. This means that each community needs to be ready to sustain itself in those situations.
It is critical for residents to have a go bag for emergency situations, with experts now recommending bags be stocked for two months.
Also critical will be HAM radio communications, another major focus of Thorpe’s job.
He said that the north county leads the way in HAM radio groups and a repeater was recently installed on Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain.
In Rockaway, local John Orloff has taken the lead on HAM radio.
He has been working to revitalize a disused radio shack near the reservoir and is offering a free class to teach the public to operate radios on January 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thorpe said that radio communications would be vital in coordinating supply delivery in a disaster.
To achieve deliveries in a situation where Highway 101 and other roadways are impassable, Thorpe has been working with the Port of Tillamook Bay and Near Space Corporation to have Tillamook Airport designated a supply hub for the coast.
Their proposal is awaiting final approval from state authorities and would see the airport become the main distribution point for the entire Oregon Coast during a disaster.
The airport’s runway is built to withstand seismic events, owing to its military history, and Thorpe expects the plan to move ahead.
Near Space is also helping to develop plans to distribute goods to communities up and down the coast using aerial drones that will be able to carry up to 500 pounds.
Thorpe said that members of the committee should identify zones for supply drops and helicopter landings.
He further advised that the committee should partner with Rockaway Beach Fire and Rescue to apply for emergency preparedness grants from state and federal agencies.
He noted that the Oregon Department of Human Services oversees stocking emergency sheds and residents remarked that their local sheds need a resupply.
Armed with this information from Thorpe, the committee discussed its next steps.
In addition to the upcoming radio course, there will be a free CPR course offered to the public on December 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rockaway Beach firehouse.
The committee is also putting together an emergency preparedness fair for the spring, with details to come.
