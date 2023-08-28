Officials from Oregon’s Department of Human Services attended a two-day training event with local officials and volunteers at the Port of Tillamook Bay on August 22 and 23, deploying the emergency assembly point that was recently stationed at the port.
Local volunteers showed up in force and helped to assemble the evacuation point in just three hours on Tuesday, and the board of county commissioners held their regular weekly meeting in a tent at the assembly point on Wednesday before breakdown.
“It really shows you what public and private partnerships can do when they put their mind together,” said Jeff Gilbert, northwest region emergency coordinator for the department’s Office of Resiliency and Emergency Management (OREM).
The evacuation point is the first of its kind in the state and was designed to coordinate medical care and transportation in the aftermath of natural disasters. The assembly point consists of 17 18-by-16-foot tents, capable of housing and supplying 80 survivors and 20 staff members for two weeks. When stored, the assembly point fits into two 20-foot Conex storage containers that sit near the port’s helipad.
When assembled, the facility consists of a command center, mess hall, medical tent, shower and toilet tents, and dormitory tents that can sleep eight people on foldable cots.
A communications trailer for the assembly point will be stored at the sheriff’s department, which is located on a property near the containers. It is capable of operating using cell towers or satellites for data and creating its own cellular signal. It will allow the assembly point to communicate with state and federal authorities and reconnect survivors with loved ones in the wake of an emergency.
Medical services available at the assembly point will be limited, focusing on triaging patients and arranging transport to medical facilities. Similarly, visitors to the area will be able to arrange evacuation at the assembly point.
In the aftermath of a maximum Cascadia zone subduction event, communities across Tillamook County will be isolated by damaged bridges and roads. Those in need of medical services or evacuation will be ferried from around Tillamook County to the airport in small helicopters, before larger helicopters transport groups onward to the Willamette Valley.
Tillamook received the first of its kind kit thanks to strong local partnerships that smoothed the process for the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners partnered with the Port of Tillamook Bay and Nearspace Corporation, which is headquartered at the port, to bring the containers to the port.
Another important factor in the decision was that Tillamook’s Airport is expected to be the only airport on the coast to survive a maximum Cascadia subduction zone event. This led to the airport’s designation as the emergency supply distribution point for the coast by the state earlier this year. Nearspace is currently developing drones that will facilitate that distribution.
The assembly drill was carried out to test the capabilities of the assembly point in real world conditions and train local volunteers and officials on how to deploy the kit, which will be their responsibility in emergent situations.
Officials from ODHS arrived on Tuesday for the event labeled Able Readiness 4. They were joined by a large group of volunteers from emergency preparedness groups and fire departments across the county. With the large turnout, the group was able to put up the assembly point in three hours, less than half the expected time.
The group enjoyed a lunch of meals ready to eat before training exercises in the afternoon. In the evening, Rogue Food unites catered a hot dinner, before 38 people spent the night in the dormitory tents.
On Wednesday morning, the assembly point hosted a board of county commissioners meeting to test the communications capabilities of the facility. The meeting was interrupted several times by drone tests being conducted by Nearspace and generator noise, but the commissioners were able to complete their business and broadcast the meeting.
ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht attended the commissioners meeting and gave a presentation on the assembly point and ODHS’s emergency management functions.
Pakseresht said that after the 2020 wildfires in the state had caught the department “flatfooted,” they had rededicated themselves to their emergency response and recovery missions. Tillamook’s assembly point is just the first that ODHS plans to deploy in communities across the state, with the next slated for Lincoln County to be stationed at the Siletz Bay State Airport.
Pakseresht thanked the Tillamook County Commissioners for their dedication to emergency preparedness and said that other communities in the state needed a similar sense of urgency.
“Today’s environment requires a different level of awareness and preparation than 20 years ago,” said Pakseresht.
After the commissioners’ meeting and a hot lunch, the volunteers disassembled the point, packed it into its storage crates and redeposited those in the Conex containers. OREM staff will check on the contents of the containers each month to ensure that supplies are replaced upon expiration.
Tillamook County Director of Emergency Management Randy Thorpe said that the event had been a success and that he wanted to repeat the drill in the future, hopefully during more inclement weather.
