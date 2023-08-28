EAP 1

The deployed assembly point on Wednesday morning shortly before volunteers began disassembly efforts.

Officials from Oregon’s Department of Human Services attended a two-day training event with local officials and volunteers at the Port of Tillamook Bay on August 22 and 23, deploying the emergency assembly point that was recently stationed at the port.

Local volunteers showed up in force and helped to assemble the evacuation point in just three hours on Tuesday, and the board of county commissioners held their regular weekly meeting in a tent at the assembly point on Wednesday before breakdown. 

EAP 2

The command center at the assembly point will allow officials to communicate and coordinate response efforts.
EAP 3

Inside the shower tent where survivors will be able to clean up following an emergency.
EAP 4

One of the dormitory tents outfitted with eight cots where volunteers spent the night on August 22. 
