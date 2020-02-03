Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA) received a partial 911 call asking for medics at 1:26 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, in Browns camp area but WCCCA kept losing the call. The only information received was a recreational vehicle crash at “University Falls”.
Tillamook County Forest Deputies responded to the area but could not locate a scene. WCCCA later got another 911 from a residence on Hwy 6 who had an involved party at his house reporting an ATV crash at Browns Camp. The caller had gotten a ride to a nearby house and called from a residence near Hwy 6 and Agarts Rd. Banks Fire Department responded and picked up the caller and gave him a ride back to Browns Camp where he guided rescuers over to Beaverdam Road but wasn’t sure where to go.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the scene around the 7-mile mark of Beaverdam and got medical assistance guided in. The accident was a single quad with two passengers. The driver was a 17-year-old man from Vancouver with minor injury who was checked out by medical. The passenger was a 26-year-old man from Portland with possible chest and spinal injuries who was flown to Portland by life flight.
According to authorities, the two men had taken a turn too fast, went off the road in timber, and possibly hit a tree or two. Neither could remember what happened.
Tillamook Sheriff Deputies were assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tillamook Fire, Banks Fire, Adventist Ambulance, Life Flight, WCCCA, and Tillamook 911.
