Electric All Terrain Chairs
Courtesy from Oregon Parks Forever

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems (David’s Chair) has added another location for one of their electric all-terrain electric actiontrack chairs to be used for free. PC Pour in Pacific City will be the new home and the fourth location where a track chair provided by David’s Chair will be permanently stationed along the beautiful Oregon Coast.

CEO and Founder Steve Furst said, ”PC Pour is the perfect location with easy beach access and wonderful community support. Bob and Tina Papke (The owners of PC Pour) have been amazing to work with. Their enthusiasm to provide this service is inspiring.”

