Results from the November 2022 elections in Tillamook’s City Council Wards 2 and 5 were set aside on January 12, 2023, following errors in balloting in the initial race.
Rebekah Hopkins will continue to represent ward 2, while ward 5’s seat on the council will remain vacant until the election can be contested again on March 14.
Results from the November election indicated that incumbent Dean Crist had lost the ward 5 race to challenger Nick Torres by a two-vote margin, while incumbent Hopkins beat challenger Paige Folkema by 24 votes.
However, word of potential irregularities began to trickle out in the weeks following the election.
By late November Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neill told the Herald that she had identified at least one, two-person household that had received ballots for the incorrect city council race.
Then, on December 19, two suits were filed in circuit court contesting the results of the election.
Attorney Ross Day filed the suits on behalf of Sarah Dentel in Ward 2 and Sara O’Neil-Spellman in Ward 5.
At the time, Day stressed to the Herald that he and his clients believed that the incorrect ballots were sent out mistakenly and were trying to remedy that error.
On January 12, the sides lodged a settlement before Judge Mari Garric Trevino to set aside the results and hold the election again.
In the judgement, O’Neill agreed that there were voters who should have received different ballots in both races and that the error was material to the outcome of the race.
Oregon statute dictates that in cases of set-aside elections involving incumbents, the incumbent shall retain their seat until a new election is held if they won the set-aside election, but that the seat shall remain vacant if they lost.
This means that Hopkins will retain her seat representing ward 2 until the May election, while the seat for ward 5 will remain vacant unless the council appoints someone to serve in the interim.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners released a press release on January 13, detailing the facts of the case before concluding by saying a plan had been developed to address the discrepancies.
“The Tillamook County Clerk’s Office has developed a plan to correct any address discrepancies prior to the special election,” the statement read. O’Neill declined to comment further.
