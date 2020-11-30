Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil provided an election update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Nov. 25. As of Monday, Nov. 23, O’Neil has certified the election results.
The Tillamook County’s website is updated to show the final results.
“We ended up in Tillamook County at 82.31 percent, having a total number of registered voters of 20,707 voted and 17,044 who voted,” O’Neil said.
Several cities races were close. The numbers that are certified are the correct numbers.
“Our ballot machine is an amazing machine,” O’Neil said.
Tillamook Councilor, Ward 5 had a three way tie between Tony McGarvey, Jim Carpenter and Ryan Sisco. There was a tiebreaker later in the afternoon of Nov. 25. O’Neil told the Headlight Herald Friday, Nov. 27, that Carpenter was the winner.
O’Neil said the City of Tillamook has to certify back to the clerk’s office all the winners for all positions on the November ballot. With that certification, they need to indicate that the candidates are qualified to hold the positions.
“By law, I have to do an automatic recount in accordance with a statute that was put in place several years ago,” O’Neil said.
Bay City Mayor David McCall read a proclamation to O’Neil and her staff. The city declared the proclamation during a city council meeting Nov. 10 that recognized the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office and their work in conducting the November 2020 General Election. McCall will be presenting the proclamation to O’Neal as soon as possible.
“That means more to me than you know and I know for my staff as well,” O’Neal said.
Commission Chair Bill Baertlein thanked the City of Bay City for stepping up and making the proclamation.
You can see the final results of the election at https://bit.ly/36naoLz
