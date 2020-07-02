Election materials are now available for City of Manzanita residents interested in running for the offices of mayor or city councilor. The mayor position has a two (2) year term of office beginning Jan. 1, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
The two city councilor positions both have four (4) year terms of office beginning Jan.1, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2024. All positions are elected from the city at large.
To qualify, candidates must have resided within the city limits of Manzanita for at least 12 months immediately prior to the date of the election, which is Nov. 3, 2020 and be a registered voter.
Candidate filing forms and nomination petitions may be obtained at the Manzanita website (https://ci.manzanita.or.us/how-do-i/)and at the Manzanita temporary City Hall, 167 S 5ft Street, between 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Completed nomination petitions must be returned to the City Manager/Recorder’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.