Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 3
Kevin Stoecker, 62
Occupation: Retired. Parks Maintenance Supervisor City of Portland Parks and Recreation.
Education: Benson Polytechnic High. Honors class of 76. Studied at Portland State University. Numerous certificates related to work with City of Portland.
Family: Married 38 years. One special daughter.
Why are you running for Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 3? To keep an old mind sharp and help guide the Port of Tillamook as we move forward in 21st century.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? Governmental budgeting, conflict resolution, visionary, practical, people person. Chair budget advisory, experience on advisory committee. Memberships with NAMI and ARC.
Experiences on boards: Board member Portland Amateur Baseball Association 1984-1991. Board member Portland Youth Soccer Association 1984-1991. Board member on numerous neighborhood associations, these include Smile, Mt. Tabor neighborhood association, lurelhurst neighborhood association and numerous more. Currently chair person for Tillamook County Solid Waste Advisory Board. Served 7 years on Tillamook County Parks Advisory Committee.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? Stable funding source. Lightwave technology, air museum renovation. I will use my skills as a visionary and mediator, working with groups to solve problems with practical solutions.
Christian Sween, 51 years old
Occupation: Soil Scientist for the Bureau of Land Management
Education: B.S. Forest Management minor: soil science
Family: Engaged
Why are you running for Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 3? I have been serving as POTB Commissioner #3 since appointed in May of 2020. I very much enjoy the role, and feel strongly that POTB is a unique asset to the Tillamook community. I fully endorse the POTB mission statement of contributing to the economic health of Tillamook County.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I feel that I am thoughtful and present, and I care very much about the success of Tillamook County and its residents. I believe that the events over the last year will create a demographic shift nationwide, and communities like Tillamook will see some significant growth over the next decade. I believe the POTB is well situated to assist the community in facilitating that growth.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The biggest challenge facing the POTB is the blimp hangar. It is obviously a very large and unique structure with historical value, but it is in need of repairs, and those do not come cheap with a building of that size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.