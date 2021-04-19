Port of Tillamook Bay Commissioner, position 4
James Potts, 53
Occupation: Owner: Salty Properties, Salty Raven and coming soon Salty Basket.
Education: HS Diploma + 30 Years Commercial Construction Business
Family: Seasons K Sparks – Wife & Artist behind Salty Raven.
Why are you running for Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 4? My belief in Tillamook’s future is the reason I want to serve on the Port of Tillamook Bay board. The Port of Tillamook helps support and facilitate commercial/industrial growth that expands our local economy. As a board member, I would encourage continued outreach to businesses and organizations looking to relocate to Tillamook. Also, POTB has access to Fiberoptic via Tillamook Lightwave that introduces access to high-speed telecommunications that is currently being underutilized in Tillamook. Business growth and success has a direct correlation with access to high-speed communications. Expansion of this service at POTB and throughout Tillamook would be something I would support/encourage.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I recently retired from a 30+ year career in the Electrical/Lighting Business. The past 10 years I worked as a regional representative for a lighting manufacturer ($1.4 billion dollars in sales in 2020). For most of my career, my expertise is in the construction process (design, estimating, bidding and construction) start to finish. Since the POTB focus is mostly around development and managing of Commercial/Industrial space, my background in construction will help provide informed decisions to move goals forward.
Additionally, I am currently serving on a Board as Treasurer of the Illuminating Engineering Society (ies.org). IES is non-profit organization Internationally recognized for its commitment to Lighting Quality, Design and Education. I have served in various board positions for them over the last 8 years with the IES, so this will lend to the process of standard Board operations and Board best practices.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The current challenges to POTB’s growth are really the same challenges that impact most of Tillamook and Tillamook County. The lack of housing for long term residents really drives a reduction in skilled labor force and thus impacts the ability to expand business growth. POTB can add jobs by means of commercial/industrial expansion, but there has to be a path to fill those jobs. While POTB does not have any truly residential assets, they do border residential property and interact with residential expansion. It will be important to reach out to the City and County to build up residential options for those seeking to call Tillamook home.
Bill Baertlein, 70
Occupation: I am retired as a Tillamook County Commissioner December of 2020.
Prior to 8 years as a Tillamook County Commissioner I served Tillamook County Businesses as a CPA for 35 years.
Education: I have a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Oregon State University.
Family: I am married to Marilyn Phegley and we have 2 children. I am a third generation Tillamook Resident.
Why are you running for Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 4? The reason I am running for The Port of Tillamook Bay to continue the work that we started 10 years ago when I was a Port Commissioner. The Port has made great progress over the past 15 years and I still have the fire to continue helping the Port evolve into an economic engine for Tillamook County.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? In my prior career as a Certified Public Accountant I audited many of the municipalities in Tillamook County, including the Port. My experience in municipal audit law has served me well as a County Commissioner. In addition I have developed the political contacts with the legislators and agencies to effectively lobby for the Port.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?Twenty years ago the railroad had almost bankrupted the Port, they received “going concern” comment in their audit report which meant that the auditor felt that they would not be in business the next year. It is now a well-managed organization. The challenge now is to continue the great progress. The infrastructure needs improved to support future growth. The Port has rented all the buildings that were added with the insurance funding from the destruction of the railroad. The warehouses that were built give our local businesses the opportunity to expand and grow. I am one that likes to dream and think outside the box. I would like to see the Port develop a sports complex with softball, baseball and soccer fields developed. The Port is one of the three entities that make up Tillamook Lightwave and we have a great opportunity to expand our broadband capabilities.
