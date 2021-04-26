Port of Nehalem Commissioner, position 4
Damian Laviolette, 47
Occupation: Tillamook County, Director, Information Services – Co-Owner/Operator Jetty Fishery Marina
Education:
• Neah-Kah-Nie High School, 1991
• Northern Virginia Community College, Associate Degree, General Studies
• George Fox, bachelor’s degree, Management & Organizational Leadership
• Western Governors University Master of Science Information Security and Assurance
Family:
• Teah Laviolette (wife)
• Sabrina Laviolette (daughter)
• Robert Laviolette (son)
• Caleb Laviolette (son)
Why are you running for Port of Nehalem Commissioner, position 4? For 43 years and counting my family to include: mother, father, brother, sister-in-law and now Teah and I, have ran/operated the Jetty Fishery LLC, Marina and RV Park on Nehalem Bay. As the last business entity and some of the last residents on Nehalem Bay before it transitions to the Pacific Ocean, we have a significant stake in the area, and the Port of Nehalem’s activities. Our business is primarily tourism driven and in turn often helps surrounding local businesses or vice versa/we help to support other each other.
As a resident, business owner, and employer in the local area, the issues facing the Port of Nehalem are meaningful and relevant. The success of the Port of Nehalem is directly tied to the continued success of our family business and its continued survival on the bay.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I would seek to utilize twenty plus combined years of business ownership, training, higher education, risk management, regulatory compliance, and financial management experience to the Port of Nehalem’s benefit. This experience would also hopefully through the Port of Nehalem activities benefit the residents, businesses, and tourists visiting the area. I am familiar with many of the State, County, and local entities the Port interacts with today as well as many of the challenges facing the Port, surrounding communities, and residents. I am familiar with many of the State, County, and local entities the Port interacts with today as well as many of the challenges facing the Port, surrounding communities, and residents.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? Uncertainty is clearly the largest problem facing both the local area and the Port of Nehalem. With pandemic churn and strange economic/political reversals becoming the norm it is hard to plan for tomorrow let alone the long term. I would work with and listen to tenured peers on the board, local business owners, and residents to review existing road maps or if needed establish a new 3-5 strategic plan/vision for the Port. Strong risk management and a solid 3–5 year vision/plan are a must. Once in place the Port’s plan/vision could be used to drive further outreach to local, state, and federal agencies and organizations as needed.
Editor’s Note: Joe Velkinburg is also running for Port of Nehalem Com- missioner Pos. 4. We reached out to Velkinburg via email and phone to get candidate forum question answers and a picture. As of press time Velkinburg did not respond to our requests. He will appear on the ballot running for Port of Nehalem Commissioner position 4.
