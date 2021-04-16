Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 2
Joe Watkins, 63
Occupation: Retired fish hatchery manager Nehalem and Trask River Hatcheries, Currently a guide and commercial fisherman. Past sheet metal worker local 16, Deckhand F/V Francis Lee, Kodiak Ak. Deck hand on a tug boat Columbia river. Volunteer firefighter at Nestucca, Devils Lake, Jefferson County Fire District #1 and Hamlet FD. Past board member Nestucca Fire Protection Dist. and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council. Presently on the Tillamook Fisherman’s Advisory Committee and a Technical Advisor for the Oregon Anglers Alliance.
Education: A.S. MHCC Fisheries Technology, Various Fire Science and EMS training courses. Various state management training courses. Board member training while on the Fire board at Nestucca Fire Protection District. Master Mate 100 Ton Maritime Science Clatsop Community College.
Family: Married to my wife Karla for 30 years, we have two boys and two girls and 12 grandchildren. We also care for my 91-year-old mother.
Why are you running for Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 2? I am running for the Port of Garibaldi Commissioner position 2 for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that I was asked to run by some fisherman who wanted to be better represented. The second reason is that I want to give the patrons of the Port of Garibaldi a choice. I feel the Port does an outstanding job of taking care of the port but can use more in-site as to the effect their decisions have for port users. I feel the people’s money should be guarded and appropriately spent. I also feel government entities should never be intrusive into and individual’s business and that the health of any community is based upon the health of the businesses within the community. When people are productively working and earning, they generally feel better about themselves. The Port should actively help business within the port to succeed.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? It is the people’s choice to determine who is the best candidate. For me to say I am the best candidate is arrogant and I am not that guy. I am an analytical thinker. I will never vote in favor of a motion unless I am convinced it is to the benefit of the patron of the port. The patron of the port should always receive the biggest bag for the buck. I will not vote in favor of a motion that I see as an infringement on a person’s rights nor will I vote in favor of a motion that benefits a member of the board, port employee or family of either unless it benefits the patrons of the port, the port and businesses that depend on the port. I will always represent the port owners who are the people first and foremost.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The ports biggest challenge is the eroding South Jetty. And the sediment load within the navigation channels and lack of room to grow. To secure federal funding for the South Jetty we need to be able to show strong commerce. The best way to compete for jetty maintenance dollars is to be able to demonstrate import and export of goods and service across the Tillamook Bay Bar. For that we need to have the infrastructure to accommodate marine transportation.
What we need currently are State and Federal representatives who are willing to make funding the repair of the Tillamook Bay North Jetty a priority. Federal funding was secured for jetty maintenance in Oregon recently but it looks like that money will be spent on the Central coast South. Meanwhile our jetty continues to erode and endanger mariners. I will aggressively pursue getting funding for Tillamook Bay jetty repair.
John Luquette, 52
Occupation: I have been the Information Technology Manager at Tillamook People’s Utility District since 2003. I currently have responsibility for all information technology, facilities, warehouse operations, hazardous waste, and capital construction projects. In addition, I am currently the business manager and budget officer for Tillamook Lightwave, which provides fiber optic internet access to businesses within Tillamook County.
Education: Originally from Astoria, Oregon, after graduation from Astoria High School I joined the U.S. Army and served for 4 years as a Patriot Missile System Mechanic. After my honorable discharge, I earned a degree in Electronics Engineering whereas I then pursued a career in the high-tech field, which eventually led me to my current employment at Tillamook People’s Utility District.
Family: I have been married for over 20 years to my wife Heidi, and we have two children that attend school in the Neahkahnie School District.
Why are you running for Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 2? I am running for reelection because I continue to believe a strong Port and the infrastructure it supports is a driver of our local economy. Key to this is support of the fisheries and seafood industry and recreational fishing activities by maintaining the jetties, harbor, and Port owned properties. Serving in the community and being a part of the positive work happening within the Port District is important to me. I am proud of the work that has been accomplished during the past decade. Some of this work includes new restaurants, repairs to Commercial Avenue and the RV park, the addition of an event tent that supports community events like the Night Market, Crave the Coast, and live events. This work was accomplished by current and past Port Commissioners and all Port staff. I hope to keep this positive momentum that the Port has going by being reelected.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? The value that I bring to the Commission is that I am an individual that looks at Port issues with an outside view and I add an analytical approach to the work of the Commission. My technical experience, project management skills, and my knowledge of intergovernmental relations provides insight to inform decision making. An example was providing initial technical recommendations into the installation of wireless broadband and security surveillance across Port properties. Another example was supporting grant writing for a state grant through the Oregon Business Development Department to bring fiber optic internet connectivity to the Port property in 2018. I have traveled to Washington DC on behalf of the Port to meet with legislators to lobby for funding of Port projects. The view point I bring to the Commission is as a community member dedicated to meeting the needs of the district.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? One of the Port’s challenges is how to deal with growth and remain an authentic fishing port at the same time. As businesses seek to expand, and additional activities are held, it is critical that both the Port and City of Garibaldi work together along with state officials to deal with issues such as traffic and parking. Critical Port infrastructure needs to be held as the highest priority. Jetty repair and dredging are needed to keep the Port an active player on the West Coast when it comes to the crabbing and fishing fleet. Without the fleet, Garibaldi would become just another coastal town that people drive through. Tillamook County residents and tourist driving by need to know that some of the freshest local caught seafood can be purchased by just turning onto Port property and stopping at one of the many seafood retailers.
Jaime Perez, 31
Occupation: I currently run a private investigations business in Tillamook County, serving clients statewide. My office is located in Garibaldi.
Education: Graduate, Tillamook High School. Bachelor of Arts, University of Oregon.
Family: I have lived in Tillamook County for nearly 20 years. My family moved here when my father got a job at Pacific Oyster in Bay City. He worked there for over a decade. My mother also worked at Pacific Oyster for a few years and has a background in the seafood industry. I have three siblings. My brother and sister both live in Rockaway and my other sister lives in Vancouver, Washington.
Why are you running for Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 2? I am running for Garibaldi Port Board of Commissioners Position No. 2 because I want to help ensure that our business community remains vibrant and that our natural resources are protected. When my father was laid off from his job at Pacific Oyster, after working there for more than 10 years, I saw how quickly jobs could be lost and how important the Port economy is to residents. Likewise, watching the old mill at the Garibaldi Port close down made me realize that I needed to step in to help ensure that small businesses in Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City, and Idaville are supported so they can prosper. I have the drive and desire to make sure our local economy is healthy, while at the same time being good stewards of our natural resources.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? The skills and experience that make me the best candidate come from running my own small business. I’ve learned to manage resources efficiently, ensure clients feel heard, respond to their needs, deliver results, and continually improve. I have two employees, work with lawyers across the state, and have a diverse range of clients. Navigating the dynamics of complex situations has sharpened my ability to solve problems when multiple stakeholders are involved. As an investigator, it’s crucial to listen carefully to your clients, to ensure you’re gathering all important details of a situation. Similarly, it’s important to consider all sides of an issue after you have gathered the facts. I do this regularly for my job, which requires clear-headed analysis, understanding all perspectives, and clear communication. I will bring the same insight and knowledge to the Port, ensuring the needs of the whole community are heard and responded to.
What is the port's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The biggest challenge the district is facing is communication with the communities impacted by Port of Garibaldi policies. I think the best way to serve the overall community is to conduct regular quarterly meetings with officials from all four cities to ensure a consistent, robust dialogue about Port policies and the plans and priorities of our local communities. I believe that open lines of communication among those who are impacted by the Port’s decisions and the Port leadership is the best way to move forward in a way that serves the needs of the community as a whole. If the Port and the cities work closely together we can have a significant impact on our local economy and quality of life.
