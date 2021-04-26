North County Recreation District Director, position 5
Jack Bloom, 74
Occupation:Retired, Retired Naval Aviator, Bank Executive
Education: A.B., M.S.
Family: 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren
Why are you running for North County Recreation District Director, position 5? Ten years ago, my wife and I retired to the Oregon North Coast to be close to our daughters and their families and enjoy the new delight of being Grandma and Grandpa. As time went by we increasingly participated in extraordinary community opportunities by joining, CERT, MRC, EVC, American Red Cross, HAM radio and supporting NBF&R.
Nine years ago, having passed the POOL sign in Nehalem many times, I decided to address my advancing “decrepitude” and explore what was offered. That is how I found the unique gem - NCRD and its glorious POOL! I soon became a daily lap swimmer and met Barb McCann. Over time, she convinced me to come to Board meetings, join the Budget Comm and the Capital Improvement Comm. When there was a Board vacancy, 8 years ago, she convinced me to run and I did. I have served as Chairman for the last 7 years.
What I have come to cherish, is a small organization that is the very embodiment of the spirit of “The Little Engine that Could! I have the privilege of working with a group of fellow citizens who share a common purpose - that is, to serve and enrich EVERYONE in their community as best they can.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? Just look at our Track Record! With the Communities financial support, via the levy and Bond measure, The Board, the NCRD Staff and the Volunteers have transformed a severely neglected building and an ancient swimming pool, into a model community center. We now have a Fitness Center, Ball Field, Pickle Ball Court, Children’s Day Care Center, a Performing Arts Center (with a new lobby and ADA restrooms) and soon a new pool that meet all ADA standards. This all together, commands an A+ credit rating and is now viewed by Wall Street as being an Investment Grade investment. This is a world class accomplishment by any measure. Plus, Special Districts of Oregon (SDAO) recognized NCRD as the district of the year.
What is the district's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The biggest challenge we have now is building the new swimming pool now that we the money in the bank. This will be the largest construction projects in North County and we are underway and have the team in place with decades of experience to do it. The POOL will continue its uninterrupted 91 years of teaching children to swim as part of the school curriculum and NCRD will continue to be the heart of community activities.
Constance Shimek, 69 years old
Occupation: Business woman. Hospitality, Bed & Breakfast
Education: Life, HS graduate, Health & Life insurance license, ongoing continuing education courses.
Family: Blended, proud of raising 4 adult children, 7 grandchildren from ages 7-22.
Why are you running for North County Recreation District Director, position 5? I have an agenda. I love our community and I love NCRD. My mission is inclusion, creating the best possible version of NCRD for everyone.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? For thirteen years I’ve been heavily involved with funding numerous programs and projects for NCRD, through Friends of NCRD. For the past two years I have served as President on that board. Now I am prepared to do much more.
What is the district's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? Community Engagement. While some members of our community have had great experiences, there have been others who have shared their disappointments and frustrations with me. My mission, I will listen, I will carry the messages and I will fight for those who entrust me with their voices.
I will stand up loudly and be the voice for AllCons
