North County Recreation District Director, position 4
Frank Knight III, 39
Occupation: Firefighter/EMT
Education: AAS in FIre Science from PCC
Family: I have two school aged children and one on the way soon. I am married to Kathye (Fricia) Knight. My parents, Frank Knight Jr. and Pam Knight also live in the area and are diligent patrons of the NCRD pool.
Why are you running for North County Recreation District Director, position 4? I am running to continue the success of all of the services NCRD offers that directly impacts my family's future and those families in our area. My hope is to improve transparency throughout the community. I am also committed to fulfill the promise of building the new pool facility.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I had the benefit of growing up learning to swim at NCRD’s pool, participating in children’s theater in the auditorium (PAC) and socializing at the youth teen center. NCRD influence continued into my adult life by becoming a volunteer in the fitness center, playing softball at Rex Champ Field and sending my son to New Discoveries pre-school. I still swim regularly in the pool and utilize it for water rescue training as a member of Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue. I was appointed to the NCRD budget committee in 2018, and in 2019 I was appointed to the board of directors when a mid-term vacancy came open. I believe my extensive involvement with NCRD throughout my life illustrates my unique qualification for a position on the NCRD Board of Directors.
What is the district's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? I think the most consequential challenge for NCRD is hiring the next executive director to lead NCRD forward. This will take place before the upcoming election, however, it will set the stage for everything from this point forward. I would consider the construction of the new pool facility being the biggest challenge for NCRD. The pool must be built with financial sustainability and operational longevity as the top priorities. The District is currently and will continue to be challenged with the growth of the community. We need to ensure that NCRD is accountable, transparent and accessible by all who wish to participate in the many services offered by the District.
John Coopersmith, 68 years old
Occupation: Currently retired
Education: High School was Sand Creek in Sand Creek, Michigan, go Aggies. I attended the University of Michigan.
Family: My wife Anne and I live in Nehalem.
Why are you running for North County Recreation District Director, position 4? In addition to the normal district operations the North County Recreation District now has an opportunity and a challenge. Last November voters approved a bond with a 57% yes vote to build a new public pool replacing the current 90- year-old pool. Many know the pool is often closed for repairs, it is closed now due to the failure of antiquated equipment. With the retirement of former Executive Director David Wiegan NCRD is undergoing a search for a new E.D.; this plus managing the construction of the $9 million+ new pool. NCRD has a knowledgeable acting Executive Director in Barbara McCann, NCRD Aquatics Director. The district is blessed with a group of dedicated and capable employees. I bring a combination of experience as a past Board member with multi-million-dollar budgets and working on large projects. As a member of a team, I will help NCRD successfully complete the pool construction within budget and on time.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? Some may know until recently I was an elected NCRD Board member. Due to an out-of-town job opportunity, I regretfully resigned from the Board in July 2019. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic that job went away. I hope to again serve the community I cherish, contributing as an active NCRD Board member. I have always said my goal was to see the greatest possible number of people benefit and use district facilities. I believe we never know who may have the next good idea so we must always listen.
An organization is only as good as the people who comprise it. To this end to better recruit and retain good employees I proposed NCRD adopt an employee retirement program where previously we had none. NCRD did successfully implement a retirement program. To better inform the people of NCRD programs and opportunities, I proposed the district put out a quarterly newsletter. We did this electronically, saving money on postage and paper. If anyone remembers the old NCRD website, for years I promoted adopting a new, easier-to-use district website. The new website is improved over the old site.
With years of NCRD Board experience working with multi-million-dollar budgets and as a member and past Chair of the NCRD Capital Improvement Committee I have the knowledge and experience to help bring the new pool project in within budget and on time.
What is the district's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? I hope to see NCRD find new ways to better serve all the people of the district. As an example, the current skateboard ramp will be demolished to make room for the new pool. I will suggest ways within the current budget to plan, with the input and ideas of skateboarders, for a new ramp serving the many who use it.
I ask for your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.