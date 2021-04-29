Mid-County Recreation District, position 3
Larry Oswald
Occupation: Currently owner operator of Twins Ranch LLC and retired from State of Oregon Parks and Recreation.
Education: I have a BS in business management, with a CPRP Certified park and recreation professional with the National Recreation and Park Association and Regent Emeritus and past chair of the Pacific Southwest Maintenance School.
Family: I live in Tillamook. My family and I moved here in 2007 and began at Nehalem Bay State Park.
Why are you running for Mid-County Recreation District Director, position 3? It has been my honor to serve as chair of the development committee to form the district and develop a plan to move forward to the next level.
This new Mid County Park and Recreation District will help build relationships with current organizations, look to fill the gaps in community, recreation and sports programs. Help identify needs for all age groups and bring organizations together to share, develop and build more recreation, sports and healthy living opportunities for Tillamook and the County.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? From 1991-2018 I have over thirty years experience as a Parks and Recreational professional working for world-class organizations such as The City of Henderson, and Clark County in Nevada. My focus has been park construction, maintenance, planning and development, park administration, and recreation program development and coordination.
I have helped build relationships between agencies, open schools, boys and girls clubs, goodwill, city, county and state agencies.
I have a BS in business management, with a CPRP Certified park and recreation professional with the National Recreation and Park Association and Regent Emeritus and past chair of the Pacific Southwest Maintenance School; I have a balance of public and private work experience. I know how government works and I know how to make government work better and be more accountable. I am currently serving on the Tillamook County Planning Commission.
I have achieved agency accreditation with The City of Henderson and Clark County Nevada through the NRPA.
I believe I have the background, experience and ability to reach out to our citizens and organizations with the idea to grow our programing to meet the needs of our community.
Pami Boomer, 37
Occupation: Office Administrator, Port of Tillamook Bay
Education: One Year of College and additional training
Family: Married 14 years with 4 children
Why are you running for Mid-County Recreation District Director, position 3? I am running for the Mid-county Recreation District position 3 because I am very passionate about getting people out and moving and providing activities for everyone in our county. I have wanted to volunteer my time for a while now and feel like this is the perfect position for my experience.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I am experienced with grant management and special districts. I have also experienced sports in Tillamook as a player, parent and coach. My family also enjoys the outdoor experiences Tillamook county has and are excited for new opportunities.
What is the district's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The districts biggest challenge is funding. I am excited to bring my accounting and grant background to look for ways to fund our district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.