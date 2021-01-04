Sheriff-elect Josh Brown joined other winning candidates of Tillamook County’s May 2020 primary and November 2020 general elections in being sworn-in to their respective positions Monday, Jan. 4, by Circuit Court Judge, Mari Trevino. Trevino won her own reelection bid to the bench in the May 2020 primary election. The proceedings took place in Courtroom 102 following recommended COVID-19 precautions.
For some of the participants, it was not a new experience. First to be sworn in was County Assessor Denise Vandecoevering. Vandecoevering has been a county employee for nearly 21 years, and this represents her fourth time being sworn-in as county assessor. Vandecoevering was appointed assessor in 2011 and was then elected three times.
Next up, was County Clerk Tassi O’Neil. This represents O’Neil’s sixth term as Tillamook County Clerk. However, O’Neil has worked for the county for more than 30 years.
County Commissioner-elect Erin Skaar raised her right hand to be sworn in for her first term as County Commissioner, Position No. 1. Skaar achieved a resounding election victory in the county’s primary election in May 2020.
County Commissioner David Yamamoto was sworn-in by Trevino for his second term as County Commission Position No. 2 after winning his reelection in the November 2020 general election.
Sheriff-elect Josh Brown was sworn-in as the new duly elected sheriff of Tillamook County. Sheriff Brown swore his oath of office as the 37th sheriff of Tillamook County in the presence of a small contingent of his immediate family and supporters. Brown has served Tillamook County for more than 15 years as a Deputy Sheriff before being elected as sheriff in the November 2020 Tillamook County general election.
“It was an honor to watch those before me take their oath of office and I am proud to begin my term as the Sheriff for Tillamook County. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has proudly served the citizens of this county for one hundred and sixty-seven years, and it will be my mission to continue and expand that commitment to all of the residents of Tillamook County. I am also excited for our strong positive forward momentum that will benefit the incredible employees we have at the Sheriff’s Office, and also the public,” said Brown.
