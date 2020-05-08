The search for essential PPE to help combat the Coronavirus for Kilchis House and Nehalem Bay House has been challenging at best, as every healthcare provider vies for the same pool of limited supply. Face Shields in particular have been difficult to source.
create4pdx comprised of Lake Oswego High School students ranging from 8th to 12th grade to the rescue. create4PDX is part of the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) team 8610 ToborTech, a six-year veteran robotics team based in Lake Oswego High School.
The FTC team touts several achievements from the past and current years that they have competed in, including getting consistently far advanced in the FTC Oregon State Championship, as well as winning several prestigious awards throughout the years such as the State Winning Alliance and the Inspire Award. Due to their stellar performances on the robot game, as well as the strong commitment to community outreach, they have advanced to the FTC World Championship for three consecutive years.
The create4pdx campaign’s mission is to help frontline healthcare professionals in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. They are proud to announce that they have already delivered 70+ shields (at the time of writing).
Initially, create4pdx was not a campaign, it was a single effort made by Mark Williams, an eighth grader on team ToborTech. With the support of his robotics coach Wan-Shu Lu, he was able to get his hands on a 3D printer. He started printing the Pursa RC3 face shield, and they were able to donate 15 to Salem Hospital.
However, they soon realized they could do a lot more if they had more support. So Mark involved more members on ToborTech. He got several more members involved, like eighth graders Sophia Kamsha, Aidan Kwapisz, and Aaron Tsai, and sophomore Sasha Fefelova. They decided if they were going to make a large number of face shields, they would need more people and printers involved. So they started work on reaching out to others, which has been a crucial part of making a difference.
They now have a successful website up and running, as well as an Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (all @create4pdx.). Through their social media they have now recruited over 8 hardworking student printers like sophomore Nathan Griffin, and eighth grader Lukas Bennet. The students found that spreading awareness and getting their message out as far out as possible, through reposting, sharing, etc. has been a driving force in upping production.
They soon realized how little personal protective equipment is out there. Most people believe that only hospitals need PPE, but they found that that can be a powerful misconception. Clinics, retirement homes, grocery stores, and other essential businesses have so little personal protective equipment, so they are thankful that they were able to respond.
It was through this web-enabled outreach that they received two requests through Facebook from Tracy DeLano, Assisted Living Services, Regional Program Director for Kilchis House and Nehalem Bay House. Within days the face shields were personally delivered meeting the houses essential need for this hard to come by PPE.
“I was overcome by the kindness!” shared DeLano, “Not only did they fulfill the request, but Mark and his family personally delivered these shields to us. During our brief socially distanced masked visit, Mark told me that creating the shields makes him feel hopeful in this time of hopelessness.”
The shield’s design was verified and approved for use in EU, Canada, USA by John Hopkins University. The shields are disinfected at the time of assembly and given a custom serial number for tracking. This way if any of them have an issue, they can quickly find the origin of the problem. create4pdx is highly committed to maintaining high standards to provide a useful face shield.
When asked how we could support create4pdx, Mark responded, “Here’s how you can make a difference, by sharing, following, liking, and staying engaged so that more people can find us, so that the 3D printers can continue printing. We would also appreciate donations like filament, elastic bands, and two gallon bags for making face shields and transporting them cleanly. We’re really thankful that we have an opportunity to make a difference, and we’re asking for your support to help us do so.” Interested community members can contact Mark at:
create4pdx - create4pdx@gmail.com
Wan-Shu Lu, Coach - tobortech@gmail.com
