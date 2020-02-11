Ecola State Park remains closed south of Indian Beach Day-use Area. Earlier Tuesday, Feb. 11, park rangers discovered a roughly 100-foot section of the Crescent Beach Trail had slid over the cliff.
The hillside may still be susceptible to slides. Park rangers will continue to monitor the trail and entrance road over the next several days.
Visitors may still access the park’s Indian Beach Day-use Area via the Tillamook Head Trail but cannot travel farther south into the park.
Ecola State Park is closed until further notice due to a damaged section of the park’s sole entrance road.The affected section, an old repair made from compacted gravel, was damaged again over the weekend by the sliding hillside beneath the road. Efforts to shore up the section failed, and the gravel surface became uneven and unsafe.
Park rangers safely escorted all visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9. The sliding hillside also disconnected the park’s main water line, which shut off running water in the park.
Ben Cox, park manager, said the closure length is unknown at this time.
“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs,” Cox said in a press release. “The land may continue to slide too, so we’re being cautious.”
Learn more about Ecola State Park on the Oregon State Parks website, oregonstateparks.org.
Visitors to the north coast are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.
