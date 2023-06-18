Wildfire Season

Oregon's wildfire season often extends into the late fall.

Local, grass root emergency volunteer groups across Tillamook County are working to teach residents how to prepare themselves and their communities for natural disasters.

These groups meet regularly and all residents and even visitors are strongly encouraged to get engaged in your local efforts.  Be prepared, not scared!   

