Local, grass root emergency volunteer groups across Tillamook County are working to teach residents how to prepare themselves and their communities for natural disasters.
These groups meet regularly and all residents and even visitors are strongly encouraged to get engaged in your local efforts. Be prepared, not scared!
Tillamook County Emergency Manager Randy Thorpe and Don Backman, President of the Bay City Emergency Volunteers, are leading the coordination of all these grass root groups for a County-wide effort at emergency preparedness, called the TC4. TC4 is the name of the Tillamook County Citizens’ Corps Council. These groups are actively planning and organizing communication protocols, emergency supplies, information, sanitation and other efforts.
TC4 has held two meetings this spring in Bay City to get organized after a hiatus of several years due to the pandemic. The group will begin a monthly meeting schedule in Bay City starting in June and are working together and with Tillamook County on addressing some of the challenges residents will face in disasters that are very likely to include large numbers of refugees (displaced visitors).
One of the most important steps residents can take is to prepare for emergencies lasting a minimum of two weeks, that means two weeks without access to a store to buy food, without power, possibly even without drinkable water. This is called two weeks ready. Many people may want to prepare for longer periods. Another important step is to reach out to neighbors to discuss ways the neighborhood can help one another. During serious disasters, neighbors help neighbors, and this works better when neighbors have prepared in advance. Emergency services are overwhelmed and unable to meet the need. This is called Plan Your Neighborhood, and your community’s Emergency Volunteer Group may have information to help with this. If your community does not have a volunteer group, then one should be started.
• Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay,
• City of Rockaway Beach,
• Bay City Emergency Volunteers,
• South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps.
For more information on how to contact your local organization please contact Randy Thorpe, Tillamook County Emergency manager, local fire agency or your local city hall how to contact your nearby group.
