Police said a woman was driving impaired when she rolled her car near milepost 6 of Highway 131. It was alleged that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash that occurred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at a tight curve in the road between Tillamook and Netarts.
The woman, who was identified by Oregon State Police (OSP) as 52-year-old Frances Jean Lovett, was driving westbound in a gray 1994 Chevy Suburban when she went into a ditch. OSP said Lovett overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lane, nearly colliding with oncoming traffic and forcing another driver into the shoulder to avoid being hit.
Lovett’s Suburban shot back across the westbound lane and careened up the embankment, rolling over onto its top and coming to an unstable rest in the lane. OSP said numerous empty beer cans were found inside the vehicle. The driver was taken by ambulance to the Tillamook Regional Medical Center, where she was met by a state trooper who alleged she showed multiple indications of impairment from alcohol and stimulants.
OSP said Lovett admitted to drinking that morning and using meth two or three days before. She consented to a test that reveal her blood alcohol content of .223 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent and some legislators have proposed lowering it.
Lovett was released from the hospital and taken to the Tillamook County Jail, where she was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. She was also cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Her vehicle was removed by South County Towing.
