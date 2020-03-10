The Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) arrested Christan E. Anderson, 48, of Bay City, at 3:50 p.m. Friday, March 6, during a traffic stop on Spruce Street / US 101 in Bay City, Oregon. The stop was conducted pursuant to an ongoing investigation of methamphetamine drug sales.
The sheriff’s office said Anderson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of cash, and a restricted weapon. He was charged with criminal conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and will be facing additional charges.
Sheriff Horton said, “One of our office’s goals is to aggressively combat the drug epidemic in our community that touches so many of our lives,” Interim Sheriff Jim Horton said in a press release. “Our relationships with our partner agencies is paramount in these efforts.”
The Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is 503-815-3319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.