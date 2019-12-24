Two Tillamook men were in jail after the county drug team executed a warrant in Tillamook.
At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies, Tillamook Police Department officers, and an Oregon State Police K-9 unit served a drug-related search warrant in the 7000 block of South Prairie Road in Tillamook.
Detectives contacted multiple subjects at the location. During the search, methamphetamine, cash, evidence of drug sales, and firearms including a TEC-9 pistol (an NFA class III automatic weapon), were allegedly found.
TNT detectives arrested Duane Edward Bradish, 53, for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and possession of heroin. Also arrested was Warren Scott Hunter, 54, for possession of methamphetamine.
“One of our office’s goals is to aggressively combat the drug epidemic in our community that touches so many of our lives,” Sheriff Jim Horton said. “Our relationships with our partner agencies is paramount in these efforts.”
The Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook Police Department. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is 503-815-3319.
