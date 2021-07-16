Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a crash at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, July 15, on Hwy 6, near milepost 17. A white Tacoma Pickup was run into while turning left on to Cedar Butte Road.
According to OSP, the vehicle that rear-ended the Tacoma was a silver Kia Sorrento. The two occupants of the Tacoma were generally uninjured, however both reported soreness.
The driver of the Kia was life flighted for possible internal injuries, OSP reported.
Cop’s Towing removed both vehicles from the scene and the highway was reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.