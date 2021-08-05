Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a crash at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, on Hwy 6, near milepost 42.
According to OSP, the driver of a Subaru Forester, operated by Jessica Jaumotte of Belgrade, Mont., was attempting to turn left into the gas station parking lot. She pulled in front on an oncoming eastbound Subaru Outback, operated by Andrew Schafer, of Camas, and the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane and shoulder.
“The Forester spun off the highway and came to an uncontrolled rest facing eastbound in the shoulder ditch,” OSP Officer Johnathan Plulee reported. “The Outback rolled and landed on its top in the gas station parking lot.”
Schafer and one passenger of the Outback were transported to the hospital, along with Jaumotte and a passenger of the Forester, OSP said. Two additional passengers of the Outback declined medical attention.
Hillsboro Towing towed both vehicles. Jaumotte was issued a citation for Dangerous Left Turn.
