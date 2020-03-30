A Tillamook man was killed in a crash on Tillamook River Road Sunday, March 29.
At around 4:46 p.m., Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and other emergency personnel responded to Tillamook River Road near Burton Road for a single-vehicle crash.
TCSO said an investigation indicated a 2008 Chevy four-door sedan driven by 30-year-old Christian Chavez of Tillamook was northbound on Tillamook River Road, reportedly at a high rate of speed prior to the wreck.
TCSO said Chavez lost control on a sharp corner and crashed. Inside the vehicle was a passenger, 25-year-old Pedro Garcia of Tillamook. Chavez left the vehicle and made his way to a nearby residence where he asked for help.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Chavez was taken to Tillamook Adventist for evaluation. TCSO said he was found to be impaired at the time of the crash. Chavez was arrested for a warrant and second-degree manslaughter and taken to the Tillamook County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.