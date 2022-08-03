Emergency responders and law enforcement agencies from Coos Bay to Clackamas County met in Tillamook for emergency training Thursday and Friday to learn techniques on best practices in the event of a mass shooting.

Tillamook Police, Sheriff Deputies, State Police, county Fire Department personnel, and local ambulance staff all attended the training which included the initial response, helping those injured, securing the area, triage and planning and coordinating with the many agencies who respond to such tragedies.  

