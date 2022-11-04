In the last week of the campaign, Christine Drazan has pitched herself as a balancing force against the continued single-party control of Democrats in Salem.
Speaking at a press availability on Tuesday, November 1, Drazan said that Democratic policies have focused on large population centers to the detriment of rural areas of the state, while failing to produce positive results for either.
Drazan acknowledged that Democrats are likely to maintain control of the state house and senate, but said that she would work across the aisle to ensure that all Oregonians are represented in Salem.
She pledged to work to bridge the divide that has formed between rural and urban areas in the state. She said she would work to address the homelessness crisis in Portland, while also taking action on rural issues.
Drazan said that on the campaign trail she had met many business owners who said Oregon did not offer a competitive environment for businesses.
Thus, a primary focus for Drazan, should she be elected, will be the repeal of rules and regulations that she says are overburdening businesses in the state.
Drazan also emphasized that she will focus on reinvigorating Oregon schools, which she said have become too enmeshed in identity politics.
“It is critical to me that our schools be outcome driven,” Drazan said. She said that she would reinstate graduation requirements as a first step in that direction.
Drazan cited kindergarten and first grade curriculums that devote time to questions of identity as causes for lagging literacy scores among elementary students in the state.
She also said that she would continue to work towards reducing carbon emissions if elected governor.
But she pledged that she would remove onerous burdens from Oregon families in favor of technological solutions to the problem. She pointed to continued operation of dams that have been at risk of closure under Kate Brown’s administration as one such solution.
