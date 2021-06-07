Officials have released a Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) and draft decision for the Sand Lake Restoration Project, which is located on the Hebo Ranger District of the Siuslaw National Forest. The project was developed to improve the quality and diversity of important terrestrial and aquatic habitat types. The draft decision encompasses many, but not all, of the proposed activities; the remainder will be decided at a later date following Endangered Species Act consultation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, a legal requirement.
The draft decision covers a range of treatment actions, including culvert replacements and other work to improve aquatic habitat; invasive plant treatments; dune restoration; and thinning young, dense forest plantations in order accelerate the development of functional wildlife habitat as well as provide commercial timber products.
“Because the process of consultation can be lengthy,” said Bill Conroy, Hebo District ranger. “I have decided to proceed with this project in phases so as to not delay getting started with some of this important work on the ground. I want to thank members of the public who provided their input on this project, which revealed some important corrections that are included in our final Environmental Analysis.”
Additional information about the project can be found on the Siuslaw National Forest website or by contacting Hannah Smith at Hannah.smith@usda.gov.
Individuals and entities who submitted written comments regarding the proposed project during the scoping or public comment periods can file objections to the draft decision. All objections must be submitted by July 16. Electronic objections including attachments can be submitted through the electronic comment submission form at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=53176.
Objections can also be sent by mail to Forest Supervisor, Siuslaw National Forest. Attn: Objections. 3200 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, OR 97331. Specific directions for filing an objection can be found at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CFR-2013-title36-vol2/pdf/CFR-2013-title36-vol2-sec218-8.pdf.
