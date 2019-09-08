The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series will feature PhD candidate Dorothy Horn from Portland State University for a discussion titled “Marine Debris and Microplastics in our Watersheds” on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita at 7 p.m. In this talk, she’ll discuss the overall problems with marine debris on coastal ecosystems. This will include a discussion of her research focused on the impacts of microplastics on invertebrates in Oregon and ways people can make changes to help with the problem.
Horn grew up in southern California, where she went to the beach every weekend with her family. After high school, she joined the Marine Corps and trained as a helicopter crew chief. After returning from the Marines, she finished her Bachelor’s degree at California State University Channel Islands in environmental science and biology where she began her research on microplastics.
This event is part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. Join the council at the Pine Grove Community House each second Thursday in January through May. October, November, and December for natural resource-focused presentations. They will raffle off a gift certificate or special item from a local business supporter during each event. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation and the winner will be drawn at the end of the presentation. Bumper stickers will also be available by donation.
A meeting of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s Board of Directors will meet before the event at 5 p.m.
