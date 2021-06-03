To celebrate National Donut Day and show appreciation for first responders, the Cascade Division of the Salvation Army will be delivering freshly baked donuts to police officers and sheriff deputies in Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia Counties June 4.
As Americans celebrate all the gooey goodness of donuts, they may not know that, unlike other fun holidays, Donut Day has a deeper meaning, according to the Salvation Army's Major Kelly R. Nolan, who said National Donut Day became a holiday thanks to The Salvation Army’s work during World War I.
"In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the very first National Donut Day, honoring The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies who traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, supplies, and other services to our troops on the front lines in France," Nolan said. "The Lassies also provided fresh donuts and hot coffee to soldiers fighting in the trenches in order to raise their spirits and thank them for their service."
"So, donuts are special to us, and we got famous for our donut girls," Nolan said. "The fresh, warm donuts brought a cheer and comforted the servicemen and women and it that stated a tradition for comfort food.
Nolan said each year the Salvation Army brings donuts to members of the community.
"We wanted to focus this year on police and first responders who have had a tough year," he said. "We wanted to show our appreciation."
Nolan said he will shop locally for the donuts and begin the deliveries Friday morning in Tillamook.
